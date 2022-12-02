The Nov. 21 letter “Big questions facing America” was a call to heed author Naomi Wolf’s warning signs of fascism.

Wolf’s warning signs actually made me fear the far-right ideologues in our country, which definitely was not the writer’s intention.

Two examples:

— Invoke terrifying internal and external enemies (the “deep state”?).

— Develop a thug caste or paramilitary force not answerable to citizens (the Oath Keepers?).

The letter writer then encourages action to be taken by the 74 million supposed victims of an imagined vicious campaign by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI to prosecute them for — I don’t know, supporting former President Trump?

There are absolute grounds for the DOJ and the FBI to investigate the actions of the former president, and crying politics has not stopped our rule of law — so far.

I believe that, in asking his big questions, the letter writer is enabled by Wolf’s current role in amplifying conspiracies and misinformation.

Carol S. Rettew

Warwick Township