It doesn’t seem that long ago when I was worried about North Korea’s nuclear weapons. I was fearful we were going to war with Iran. I thought global warming was going to saddle us with permanent tornadoes, hurricanes and the like. I was convinced our president was crazy (still am). I could’ve sworn the 1% were going to successfully take over the world using all their U.S. dollars. I even bet China was going to win the technology and manufacturing battle against my beloved America.

Now my major concern is just trying to find enough toilet paper to get me through this novel coronavirus thing.

Ben Thompson Jr.

Lebanon