Regarding the “ ‘Worst Company in the World,’ ” New York Times article about environmentalists’ criticism of Cargill published in the Aug. 18 Sunday LNP:
I was the original plant manager of Case New Holland’s Curitiba, Parana, Brazil, combine plant in the 1970s. The government at that time decided to create an industrial zone. It acquired the land and resold it to companies to install manufacturing plants. One other company was Sweden’s Scania Vabis, which manufactures trucks.
We produced approximately 1,500 model 1400 combines per year and hired about 2,000 employees. One I hired had been a coffee-bean picker, a highly seasonal job with very poor pay. She was very good at operating a single spindle drill press — load, lower handle, U/L. Her job was year-round, and she probably earned six times her previous earnings and even received a paid vacation.
Last I heard, Brazil was the No. 2 soybean producer in the world (behind the U.S.). Yes, it had to cut down a few trees to accomplish that. The next step was to plant “dry” rice to stabilize the soil. Brazilian law required cattle to be grazed for four years prior to slaughter, which was hard on the soil.
If you look at the Case New Holland website, you’ll see it manufactures a coffee bean picker that straddles the row of trees. When I was there, sugar cane was cut with machetes. It’s now cut by machine.
Cut down a few banana trees in Central America, and maybe we won’t have the traffic jam at the Mexican border.
William E. Poole
West Lampeter Township