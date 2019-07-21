A July 7 Sunday LNP letter (“Don’t give the socialists power”) says “socialism does not work, never has and never will.”
Actually, that’s not true. To be clear, the Democratic presidential contenders are talking about democratic socialism, and that model has worked successfully in Europe — particularly the Scandinavian countries of Sweden, Norway and Denmark — for many years. In fact, each has enjoyed robust economic growth and comparable median income to the U.S., while demonstrating better social indices such as life expectancy, literacy rate and infant mortality.
Democratic socialism is getting renewed attention because the weaknesses of free-market capitalism are becoming more evident. Capitalism simply seems unable to solve the really big problems of our society. Income inequality, climate change, the national debt, rising health care costs, deteriorating infrastructure — each of these has steadily gotten worse, even with the surging economy and at a time when we should have more fiscal resources at our disposal than ever. The individualism that capitalism encourages and capitalism’s difficulties with equitable distribution seem to inhibit the collective problem-solving we desperately need.
Nor is anyone talking about having “everything given to you,” as the letter alleges. Democratic socialists believe in the value of hard work, too. But they also believe that people shouldn’t work hard and still be unable to support their families or pay for critical services like housing and health care.
It’s a measure of democratic socialism’s strength that its opponents need to caricature it so severely when attempting to build their case.
Barry Stoner
Elizabethtown