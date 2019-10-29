The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is making a tricky intersection with Route 272 South and Pennsy Road much worse.
Waiting to cross southbound Route 272, looking to the left there is a slight curve in the road obstructing the sightline. Expecting drivers to turn right only and get into the left lane to turn onto a turnaround road is definitely hazardous. Drivers traveling south on 272 approaching Pennsy Road who are in the left lane are going 60 to 65 miles an hour. How are we expected to come up to speed to merge into the left lane for our turn? What about school buses, trucks (yes, Pennsy Road has a lot of truck traffic) and buggies?
I have lived here 27 years and found patience is the best way to get across 272.
Perhaps flashing lights and lanes that are roughened to alert and slow the traffic would be a better solution.
Helen Guarrieri
Providence Township