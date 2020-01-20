The Jan. 15 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Hitting home” is shocking and sad. Fifteen people are losing their places of residence because of government regulations. When I read about the homes being condemned in Lancaster months ago, I was also shocked and saddened. When a home is condemned by government, it should be government’s responsibility to pay the owner the fair value of the home. I am sure that is exactly what happened in Lancaster.
I am also curious what East Lampeter Township proposes that Darren and Vicki Lynn Phillips should do with their property, and why a zoning rule couldn’t be bent to help fellow human beings have a home on this planet we call Earth.
Jo Anne Farley
Washington Boro