The Wall Street Journal on April 21 reported that the American Petroleum Institute has drafted a proposal urging Congress to adopt a carbon fee and dividend policy with rebates to individual Americans. This is the largest trade association for the oil and gas industry in the United States.

The basic structure of its proposal included a starting fee of $35 to $50 per ton of carbon dioxide emissions, with annual adjustments.

It proposes using the revenue for rebates to households and investments in new technology, and it calls for border tariffs to keep U.S. businesses competitive. These ideas are in line with the policies that the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and leading climate scientists have supported for years.

Everyone from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change to a large percentage of Congress — and now the fossil fuel industry — agrees on the need to move this policy forward. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget also finds that this proposal would deliver major emission cuts and a significant amount of revenue.

The American Petroleum Institute correctly states that a carbon fee and dividend policy would be “the most impactful and transparent way to achieve meaningful progress on the dual goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions while simultaneously ensuring continued economic growth.”

I hope Congress will respond and pass major climate policy this year. A carbon fee and dividend policy — as other countries have implemented — is a critical step to speed the transition to healthy and clean energy.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township