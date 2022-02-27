The opioid crisis and those responsible for it are widely known. Yet there is another crisis. It’s one of misinformation, dispensed from numerous sources — most prominently Fox News — and eagerly consumed by the millions mainlining the poison those sources dispense daily.

A common thread linking U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, and U.S. Sens. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., is that they all surprisingly hold medical degrees.

Another distinction they share is that all, at times with Trumpian mendacity, have made a sport of gratuitously and savagely attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci, who in my estimation is a national treasure.

Among innumerable other inanities, on Jan. 24 on Fox News, Oz falsely claimed that “Fauci’s never taken care of patients.” In fact, Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has continually been seeing patients for the past 54 years.

The idiocy has only begun, as exemplified by David McCormick, who is running for the same Pennsylvania U.S. Senate seat as Oz. McCormick has questioned Oz’s “dual loyalties,” because Oz also holds citizenship in Turkey, his parents’ birthplace.

Recall that Donald Trump’s mother was born in Scotland and his wife was born in Slovenia. With Trump’s myriad financial interests abroad and in the U.S., aren’t the possibilities for conflicting loyalties practically limitless?

Welcome to today’s Republican Party, with yet more of its puerile, nativist, birtherist nonsense.

Daniel Ebersole

Lancaster