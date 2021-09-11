We thought a bit of good humor in the news might be a good thing right now. So if you would care to share this story you are welcome to it.

You’ve heard “when life gives you lemons, make lemonade,” right? Well, Sept. 4 was our 63rd wedding anniversary. We had purchased tickets to see “Queen Esther” at Sight & Sound Theatres, but we received a message the night before the show stating that it would be closed due to a lack of available employees. They did indicate that they would still honor our tickets for a later date.

Of course, we were disappointed. When I told our daughter and son-in-law, they asked, “What will you do for your anniversary?”

We didn’t know. So they suggested, “Why don’t you go to Burger King and have a ‘whopper’ of an anniversary and a ‘whopping’ good time?”

We thought this was a novel idea. So that’s just what we did. We went to the Elizabethtown Burger King and ordered two Whopper meals. When I told an employee there about our anniversary, he asked the manager, “May we give them a Hershey pie?” And he agreed! So, as suggested, we had a “whopping good time” and a “whopper” of an anniversary!

Wayne and Mary Lou Lawton

Elizabethtown