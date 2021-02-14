On Jan. 8, I was part of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker’s telephone town hall in which he wasted most of the hour making excuses, telling lies and giving reasons for his allegiance to then-President Donald J. Trump.

How can Smucker explain the U.S. Capitol being turned into a war zone with 20,000 National Guard troops deployed for the Jan. 20 inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris? That number is more than all the American troops currently stationed in Afghanistan and Iraq.

As a retired teacher of more than 35 years, I will remind Smucker that children are watching. How can we trust a congressman without a conscience? Perhaps, congressman, your spineless actions are because you are a puppet for the rich supporters who donated $1.6 million to your 2019-2020 Campaign Committee and Leadership PAC.

We the people of the 11th Congressional District shall not forget your actions.

Hilari A. Hinnant

Millersville