To those who think they can’t vote for Joe Biden because he is pro-choice: Presidents do not make laws. Congress does. The current, supposed pro-life, president is, in my view, responsible for 225,000 deaths on his watch.

Since a universally available vaccine could be months away, we should be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Trump, however, is holding superspreader rallies and mocking masks. He seems to be going for herd immunity. But that would require many of us to get sick and many to die.

The countries that have seemingly been successful had a national strategy that followed the science. They also have not tanked their economies.

Trump inherited a great economy. I believe that his tariffs slowed manufacturing, widened the trade deficit and destroyed progress on international farm trade. His tax cuts helped to explode the deficit. We now have the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. If Trump didn’t know how to prevent it, what makes you think he knows how to fix it? He thinks the stock market is the economy. It isn’t. Only about half of us invest — mostly in retirement accounts. That doesn’t put food on the table.

After more than 20,000 documented lies — some small (his net worth), some huge (COVID-19 is the Democrats’ “new hoax”) — how can you trust Trump?

Biden believes in science. He doesn’t demonize people who disagree with him. He will try to reunite us and restore American integrity. He believes in facts, not conspiracy theories. He knows Vladimir Putin is not our friend.

Nancy Spatola

West Hempfield Township