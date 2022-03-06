Let’s take a quick look at U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s reaction (posted on his official website) to President Joe Biden’s nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“I look forward to meeting with Ketanji Brown Jackson and thoroughly vetting her record to carefully consider her nomination to the nation’s highest court. Only the most qualified jurists who will diligently serve as neutral umpires of the law — not as unelected legislators with preferred policy outcomes — merit confirmation to serve as guardians of the Constitution and arbiters of our laws on the Supreme Court.”

Then consider his (abridged) official reaction to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination:

“I am pleased that President Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court. Given Judge Barrett’s intellect, strong legal credentials, and impeccable character, I was proud to support her confirmation to the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017. These same attributes will serve her well on the nation’s highest court. As a working mother with young children, Judge Barrett would also bring to the Supreme Court a background that will add to its diversity.”

Please note: 1) Brown Jackson has more judicial experience than Coney Barrett; 2) Brown Jackson is also a working mother; 3) Brown Jackson has “strong legal credentials, and impeccable character”; 4) Toomey voted to approve Brown Jackson for appointment to the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in 2013.

So I ask Sen. Toomey: Why the distinct difference in tone and substance of his reaction?

Barbara Stengel

Lancaster