I was intrigued by the Aug. 6 column (“President Trump and our toxic social environment”) by the respected moderate conservative columnist, George Will. His writings consistently reflect his intelligence, historical scholarship and integrity, and his conclusions are supported by rationality.
Although I tend to lean somewhat left of him in sociopolitical thinking, I read his columns and respect his work. The Aug. 6 column by this conservative was typical of his insight. On our “toxic social environment” as related to President Donald Trump he concluded: “Today’s long — and perhaps occasionally lethal — national embarrassment will continue at least until Jan. 20, 2021. If it continues longer, this will be more than an embarrassment to the nation — it will be an indictment of it.”
An alert for us and dire warning to us from Mr. Will!
O. James Davis
Ephrata