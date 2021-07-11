As I sit here in a torrential downpour, I see and hear three, four, five emergency vehicles from Bart Township Fire Company go up Route 896 on a distress call. I am filled with gratitude and admiration for their everyday unassuming heroism. I wish them well.

These severe rainstorms are becoming more regular with global warming, as are many other extreme events happening all around the world in the gathering climate crisis. After over a decade of climate activism, I have come to a fork in the road. Both my body and my mind are telling me to scale down and go local, to look to the folks I share life with on this planet.

So I will, less and less, try to influence the faraway movers and shakers of government, tempting as it is to look for help in that direction, since they wield enormous power. I will look to the movers and shakers around me — since it is they who will, figuratively and literally, come to my door when trouble knocks.

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township