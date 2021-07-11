I agree with most of James R. Grube’s letter in the July 4 edition of Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline (“What Unites Us: Readers share thoughts on freedom, faith, family and future”).

However, most Christians misunderstand this: The Bible doesn’t tell us, as Grube wrote, to keep Sunday “holy, worship God and it’s to be a day of rest.”

The Bible does say this in Exodus 20:8-11: “Remember the sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days shalt thou labour, and do all thy work: But the seventh day is the sabbath of the Lord thy God: in it thou shalt not do any work, thou, nor thy son, nor thy daughter, thy manservant, nor thy maidservant, nor thy cattle, nor thy stranger that is within thy gates:

“For in six days the Lord made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that in them is, and rested the seventh day: wherefore the Lord blessed the sabbath day, and hallowed it.”

Nowhere in the Bible will you find that Sunday is to be kept holy. God never changed the day of rest from the seventh day (Saturday) to the first day (Sunday).

Sandy Bachert

Conoy Township