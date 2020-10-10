As clerk of Lancaster Quaker Meeting, I am responding to the Oct. 3 letter “Quaker traditions and peaceful debate.” Our members were grateful for the writer’s reference to our practice of Clearness Committees.

However, his definition was limited and deserves further clarification. Quakers use Clearness Committees for a multitude of reasons: choosing a life partner or a vocation, or healing situations of conflict.

The practice is based on a simple conviction. We each have “that of God” in us — an inner teacher, “a still, small voice” that offers the wisdom and guidance we need. Others may help us access this inner wisdom.

It is not a debate technique, but part of a 350-year-old culture of listening and discerning. When one convenes a Clearness Committee, a group of listeners is assembled, and the problem is shared.

Out of the silence, listeners may ask open and honest questions, but their role is not to offer advice or “fix the problem.” The only answers that matter are those that arise from the inward truth of the speaker. The pace is relaxed, gentle and humane.

Silence is treasured, for it may lead to new insights and emerging clarity.

We have found the Clearness Committee to be a powerful way for an individual to connect with the strength of the community, to draw deeply from the wisdom within all of us. We recommend it to all who honor truth.

Jane Cadwallader

Red Lion

York County