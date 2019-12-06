By now, most readers are familiar with climate change and its cause. Some communities are preparing for the future, working on mitigating its effects. One such city is Cambridge, Massachusetts. With little information on how to go about this, city planners started their focus in 2002, mainly on reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Eight years later, the city planners began to consider ways to alleviate the inevitable changes.
They started by developing two neighborhood-scale plans. One neighborhood consists of mostly elderly and low-income residents. Trees were planted and more permeable surfaces were added to deal with heat and excess stormwater. In a new 98-unit building, all residential units are above the projected 2070 flood elevation. The top floor not only functions as a community room, but as a shelter for emergencies. It is so well insulated that it can maintain a steady temperature of 55 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit for four days.
Developers must design new buildings for 2070 flood levels. Other projects have included solar panels, elevated utilities and an electric substation, a flood wall at railroad tracks, and an elevated evacuation route.
Outside the city lies the Amelia Earhart Dam. If this dam should fail due to sea level rise or storm surges, not only Cambridge, but 21 other communities would be affected. Cambridge and 11 other communities have banded together in lobbying the state to make improvements to this dam.
