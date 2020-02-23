I saw a clever bumper sticker today: “Elect a clown; expect a circus.” If only!
There might be a certain amount of entertainment value in President Donald Trump’s incredible ignorance of American history (at Pearl Harbor, saying, “What’s this all about?”), his pronouncing sanctuary “stancuary” in the State of the Union, and his knowing little about any foreign country, including the difference between the Baltic and the Balkans (Hey! They both begin with Bal-).
A circus, however, is an organized form of entertainment in which performers display skill and often courage. Clowns may appear to bumble around, but they know what they’re doing. The audience is aware that what they are seeing is a show.
The Trump administration, in contrast, has been characterized by lies pretending to be truths (over 16,000 of them so far), a lack of both competence and courage, and a meanness of spirit entirely absent from a circus. And unfortunately, many people don’t realize that they’re seeing a show.
Louise Barnett
East Hempfield Township