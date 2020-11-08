During this pandemic, some of us have a lot more time on our hands while under restrictions. We can still drive around, go out to eat, visit others, etc.

But stop and think about all the people in nursing homes. When there is a positive test in their facility, they’re back into their rooms and can’t leave for 14 days. Yes, they have TV and phones, and meals are brought to them. But just try staying in a room for 14 days. You can’t even go out in the halls. You can’t see family and friends in person (possibly only through glass).

So I’m challenging each and every one of us — if you know anyone, or even if you don’t, in one of these facilities — to send them a card, keeping them in your thoughts and prayers.

Most of all, don’t forget Christmas. Remember, these are our moms, dads, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, friends, neighbors and even strangers. Please don’t forget to care.

Terry Conrad

New Providence Township