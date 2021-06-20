I know in the past my topics have been controversial — sometimes a bit angry, other times a bit negative.

These words have nothing to do with any of the above, but are extremely important. And I hope that everyone reading this will not only accept my challenge, but challenge someone else in their life to do the same.

Everyone is so angry, people are acting like ignorant fools. Violence is erupting all over and is getting out of control. When an American cannot simply walk to a store without fear, there is an issue.

Police are not the issue, guns are not the issue; the choices that people are making are the issue. Sure there is a bad egg in almost every facet of life — that is true. But that does not mean that 100% of people are bad; that, my friends, is stereotyping.

My challenge is simple. I want you to leave your home, go out into public and simply smile at a stranger. Say hello. Maybe even strike up a conversation. If you are shy, then pay for an elderly couple’s meal at the diner as you are leaving, or perhaps pay for the coffee for the car behind you.

One simple random act of kindness from each and every person would result in something beautiful. Harmony is lost, but not forgotten. Let’s show everyone we found it again. Let’s start to mend the wounds that I believe big government and the media have given to us all.

Eric Zelt

Clay Township