Any Pennsylvania resident who has driven in and out of the state has probably noticed these two things: Neighboring states better maintain their roads and bridges, and gas prices elsewhere are lower. Remember when Pennsylvania drivers absorbed the largest gas tax increase (in two increments)? It promised funding for needed road and bridge repair. But in recent years, due to our governor and state legislators annually underfunding the Pennsylvania State Police budget, revenue from this gas tax is taken away from road repair to make up that shortcoming.
The State Police, meanwhile, are required to cover municipalities that have no police departments. Reading LNP’s “Municipal Briefs” shows that municipalities with their own police protection annually increase budgets to fund police departments, while those without a local police force often don’t have tax increases.
If our governor and state legislators would address the inequity of residents in municipalities with police protection also paying — through the higher gas taxes — for those municipalities without police departments, perhaps Pennsylvania roads could better maintained.
For the past several years, bills were proposed to address this inequity with a “per head tax” for municipalities without police coverage, but those bills never got out of committee. All Pennsylvania drivers continue to pay higher gas taxes and suffer driving on roads that are in disrepair.
Continued lack of action by our elected state officials is the cause. After addressing this “easy one,” move on to reducing the Legislature’s size and then fair funding for public schools.
Steve Landis
Mount Joy Township