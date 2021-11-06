A well-known political commentator once quipped that if Democrats running for office told the truth (about their real intentions), no one would vote for them.

Tuesday’s gubernatorial election in Virginia was a case study for this assertion. In an unguarded moment during the campaign, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe slipped up and told the world what he (and, in my view, most Democratic leaders) think about parents’ responsibility with respect to their children’s education — that it’s none of the parents’ business how the state educates their children.

The media, of course, went into damage control but, for a number of reasons, were not able to cover for McAuliffe like I believe they were able to for President Joe Biden.

There was, of course, heavy voting for McAuliffe in the extremely wealthy Democratic counties along the Potomac, but the “truth” that McAuliffe let slip was enough to help a Republican win the governor’s race in a blue state.

Timothy Hess

Earl Township