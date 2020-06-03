I am a 63-year-old white woman — Lancaster born, lifetime Lancaster resident — who is a Republican. I am a believer in Christ, as well. Can we all just quit our nastiness? I am nasty, as well, and I’m tired of looking at those who have different beliefs as the enemy, when we all live in one country! We all benefit from that country, in one way or another, when we all work together!

There is evil and there is good, and they are not synonymous with a party affiliation, a gender, a religion, or color of skin. We all breathe, bleed, suffer, and experience joy and excitement over some of the same things in our country.

Do I have beliefs and convictions that run deep? Of course I do, and so do most of you. This country was founded to be a new start — to forge a free way of life in a new land, for all kinds of individuals. Did our ancestors screw up? Did they do some abhorrent things to others? Of course they did! Do we? I’ll let you look around for that answer.

All I am asking is for all of us to love or at least like each other and to live accordingly. For the sake of the generations to follow, and for the sake of our peace, let us respect each other. Let us lead by example!

Becky Birk

West Hempfield Township