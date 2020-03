It will shock no one who shops at Costco as to how extremely well the store and its fantastic employees have handled building access in light of the current health concerns. They adjusted their plan as time passed to have a flawless and quick entry system. Costco Lancaster had an employee wiping down the self-checkout terminals between customers! My sincere and genuine thanks to the leadership at Costco and its employees who have done a great job!

Mark Anderson

Manheim Township