A bumper sticker slogan is not a plan, argument or explanation — it’s an attitude. Attitudes can be amusing or obnoxious, but they are not plans, arguments or explanations.

Too much current “debate” on politics and economics consists of hurling bumper sticker slogans. The United States is a terrific country of wonderful people. Of course, we are not perfect. No person or society is perfect. On the other hand, our country has grappled with serious ethical issues before and become a better place for it.

We need to debate issues on the essential characteristics of those issues. The essential characteristics are those that are ethically, politically or economically foundational.

It’s disappointing to hear debate on abortion framed as pro-life or pro-choice. Everyone is in favor of both life and choice. The real issue, in my view, is “at what point ought a fetus be considered a person in the eyes of the law.” This should be decided on the essential characteristics that make an entity to be a person. We must follow the declaration of characteristics with reasons why those characteristics are essential and why others are not.

It’s disappointing to hear economic issues framed as “what we can do” or “what costs too much.” The real issue is “what is consistent with individual liberty.” The real issue is what constitutes liberty when applied to economics.

Important issues must be discussed in terms of the underlying political and ethical principles. Bumper sticker slogans are not important.

John deGroot

Manheim Township