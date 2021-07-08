As far back as I can remember, long-term care was never a focal point in Pennsylvania’s state budget negotiations. Year after year, education, taxes and Marcellus Shale were always the primary issues. But that changed this year when critical funding was prioritized to our senior citizens in nursing homes, personal care homes and assisted living communities. And that change came when long-term care needed it most.

Pennsylvania’s long-term care continuum was combating a dire financial crisis before becoming the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Skyrocketing personal protective equipment, testing and staffing costs only compounded the problem. This year, our leaders in the General Assembly — including House Speaker Bryan Cutler, of Peach Bottom — stood up and ensured that more than $280 million in American Rescue Plan funds were allocated to an industry that truly needed to be rescued: long-term care.

This funding will help sustain essential care for tens of thousands of vulnerable seniors, and maintain employment opportunities for frontline caregivers. In all, it will sustain the long-term care system in the months ahead. And we look forward to working with our elected leaders on additional, pivotal investments that will cement the future of care for our seniors.

To be clear: COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared. And neither has the financial strain placed on our providers on the front lines of the pandemic. But this year, our elected leaders took a historic step in supporting our fastest-growing demographic — senior citizens — and their providers of care. That’s something we should all support.

Zach Shamberg

President and CEO

Pennsylvania Health Care Association