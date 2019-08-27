I thought readers might like to hear my description of a trip to Greenland. It was discovered by Erik the Red, Leif Erikson’s father. He went back to Iceland to persuade other Vikings to return with him to what he named Greenland (great PR move) to encourage them to come.
It’s a land of barren, rugged, snow-capped mountains with icebergs floating in freezing water. Greenland was very cold, but warm enough for gnats and mosquitoes.
We flew from Reykjavik, Iceland, and took a 10-minute helicopter ride to Ammassalik, where the airport was one large room.
Greenland, with few roads, is populated by about 85% Inuit in small villages. Other than fishing, there are few jobs. The houses are colorful and picturesque from a distance — but up close you see litter, not-well-kept streets, smoking and alcohol. At noon, there were people of all ages drinking and stumbling around, including a young teen girl.
There were many young hikers and campers — God bless them! We were happy to be staying in the local hotel, with people from Israel, Japan, England, Russia and Switzerland.
We noticed that most of the small homes were two stories, with a ladder going to a window on the second floor so they can get out in the winter, as well as onto the roof to shovel snow.
We came away thinking that the names Greenland and Iceland should be reversed. A socialist country, Denmark, has tried every socialist gimmick known to stop the bleeding, but nothing seems to work.
Chuck Sawicki
West Lampeter Township