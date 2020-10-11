Presidential debates do not a president make. The chaotic debate on Sept. 29 might motivate the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to consider alternatives. Debates have been televised since 1960; change will be hard, but a review is overdue.

In January, a policy analyst wrote in The Washington Post that, in real life, presidents are not expected to make short, snappy decisions with clever lines and without consulting others.

Recall the memorable Ronald Reagan quip in 1984: “I will not make age an issue of this campaign. I am not going to exploit, for political purposes, my opponent’s youth and inexperience.” That quip effectively stalled Walter Mondale’s momentum.

No, a president’s task is about problem-solving, based on the best information available from all branches of government and taking into account consequences of alternative decisions.

The aforementioned Washington Post piece suggests that presidential candidates be given real-life problem scenarios and policy questions in advance about national interests — health care, the nuclear arms race, infrastructure, etc. Candidates would consult with advisers and arrive at the debate — hopefully with their best preparation.

I would also require that candidates read 15 books covering the big issues of governance, such as the economy, international relations, health and education, the nuclear arms race and the environment. The candidates would appear on television — not debate — and be questioned by a panel of experts and communicators.

“We the people” and policymakers deserve greater depth than the shallow, partisan and year-round bickering driven by quirks of personality and partisan spite.

Urbane Peachey

Manheim Township