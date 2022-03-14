Please republish Bruce Martin’s and John Haney’s March 10 op-ed headlined “Development of former hospital leads to frustration for neighbors” with a more accurate headline.

I would suggest: “Neighbors’ frustrations regarding development of former hospital illustrate flawed city oversight and a need for its reinforcement.”

As the Martin/Haney piece points out, the bait-and-switch tactic that was seemingly employed to generate initial neighborhood support (presenting one approach but, after the fact, pursuing a different one) and the contradictory references to “scale” in two clearly comparable circumstances, underline the real issue involved: city officials responsible for oversight failing to address the tactics involved.

While neighborhood frustration is a factor, it is not at the core of Lancaster city’s vulnerability in this regard. In this particular circumstance, current city programs and procedures designed to balance growth with logic and existing standards did neither.

By doing neither, the city summarily dismissed — reportedly not questioning — the benefits (affordable housing, green space, etc.) that Martin and Haney, on behalf of the neighborhood, strove to ensure.

Bottom line: A perfectly reasonable alternative — compatible with the developer’s original concept, amenable to its neighbors and aligned with the city’s broader goals for balanced development — has been dismissed via the very institutional safeguards that are in place to prevent such.

That is the core issue. That should have provided LNP | LancasterOnline with the nucleus of the op-ed headline. That is the risk the city’s future had reinforced at the referenced hearing.

Full disclosure: I am not a “neighbor” proximitywise, to the property in question. Martin and Haney are friends.

John Higgs

Lancaster