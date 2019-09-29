On a cold October 1957 morning in Baltimore, my stepfather shook me awake to go outside with him to view the 23-inch diameter Sputnik, the first artificial satellite.
We went outside and searched the heavens, almost frantically. I was 13, it was 4 a.m. and it was a school day. I couldn’t get the sleep out of my eyes and had a difficult time focusing on the garage, let alone on a sphere about the size of a large beach ball, orbiting over 150 miles above Earth.
My stepfather thought he saw Sputnik, “There it is, that must be it!” I went to school groggy-eyed and disappointed that I had not seen Sputnik (the Russian word for satellite).
The evening of Sept. 20, my wife and I stepped out of the house, stood on our patio and focused our eyes toward the southwest sky. At 7:59 p.m., the International Space Station came into view! We could see it clearly, a shiny object moving steadily in a fluid orbital arc toward the northeast. No sound, no blinking lights, just a picture-perfect image of man's sparkling achievement, streaking through the early evening sky at roughly 17,150 miles per hour.
I didn’t see Sputnik, but almost 62 years later my wife and I had no problem seeing the space station clearly with our naked eyes. We hugged each other and stood in awe as that large beacon of hope for all people on this planet finally disappeared into the night sky.
Ted Rasmussen
Lancaster Township