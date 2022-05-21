The recent historical comparisons relating to the war in Ukraine have been fascinating. There have been several recently that note the similarities between Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and Adolf Hitler’s invasion of Eastern Europe at the start of World War II.

There is yet another comparison. When I was living in Texas, “Remember the Alamo” was an essential part of Texas history. In 1836, the sacrifice of a small group of volunteers at the Alamo helped motivate the Texans to ultimate victory over a much larger Mexican army.

Let’s hope this is another valid comparison, and that “Remember Mariupol” becomes a battle cry signaling that the underdog Ukraine will ultimately defeat the much larger Russian force.

Dave Starnes

East Earl Township