When I first saw the article “Sound Structure,” about the 60th anniversary of the Long’s Park Amphitheater on the front page of the June 19 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I was excited to read about this history, especially because of my father’s role in its “birth.”

It was a well-written article, but as I read in depth about the unique structure of the steel beams for the amphitheater, I was saddened. There was absolutely no mention of A.B. Rote & Co. and its president, Andrew B. Rote (my father), who provided the steel frame for this project.

While I’m sure my late father wasn’t fazed by this omission, his family would like to include this historical addition to the story, because we take great pride in all of A.B. Rote & Co.’s contributions to Lancaster.

Lisa Rote Lewis

Lancaster Township