Now that time has passed, quite frankly I was getting tired of some letter writers complaining about the lack of front-page coverage of something that happened 21 years ago.

While 9/11 will always be in our thoughts, minds and prayers, I believe that LNP | LancasterOnline certainly did the right thing by not continuously plastering it on the front page.

This was a tragic moment in all our lives and surely affected some on a personal level. But, then again, maybe some folks don’t want that constant reminder. We know what happened.

There are many other historic or tragic events that have occurred and everyone has their own opinions as to the severity and how it affects them, but I don’t see the John F. Kennedy assassination or the Challenger space shuttle anniversaries on the front page, either, just to name a few.

To these letter writers, I say: Stop your whining and be thankful it was at least on Page A4 of the Sept. 11 edition and not totally forgotten. Sheesh.

I also applaud LNP | LancasterOnline for not having any rebuttal to further stir up these folks.

Kevin R. Weinhold

South Lebanon Township

Lebanon County