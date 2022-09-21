Twenty-one years ago, we as a nation vowed to never forget what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.

Many of us who watched the tragedies unfold in New York City, Washington D.C., and right here in Pennsylvania have upheld that vow. Except, apparently, those who run this newspaper. As I read the Sept. 11 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline, I was disgusted at what I did not see on the front page.

Except for a small referral to an article on Page A4, there was nothing to remind us of the horror of that day, of the devastation that took place and of the fact that 2,977 innocent American lives were lost.

The editors seemingly felt that the other articles that graced the front page that day were more important, and decided to bury any mention of the 9/11 attack several pages back, almost as an afterthought.

Just as we remain committed to upholding that vow, we will remember your lack of commitment to it.

G. Jay Jones

Manheim Township