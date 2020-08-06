Today and Sunday are the anniversaries of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, respectively, that immediately killed tens of thousands of people.

As the American Friends Service Committee documents, Gen. Dwight Eisenhower did not deem the bombings necessary, nor did Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. William Leahy or Secretary of War Henry Stimson. By 1945, Japan was basically defeated. Then why the bombings? Seemingly to avoid sharing influence in China and Korea. As James F. Byrnes, who was President Harry Truman’s secretary of state, put it, “We wanted to get through the Japanese phase of the war before the Russians came in.”

Most recently, the United States threatened use of nuclear weapons on the eve of the 2003 invasion of Iraq and in the threats of President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama toward Iran of “all options on the table.”

As a response to NATO, Russia increasingly depends on its nuclear arsenal. Two billion lives could be lost through famine and global cooling after a smaller nuclear exchange between, for example, Pakistan and India.

Waning in number, the witnesses and survivors of the atomic bombings of Japan and the nuclear testing at Bikini Atoll in the 1940s and 1950s warn the world that human beings and nuclear weapons cannot coexist. Before their voices are lost to us, let us heed their warning.

Anne Wallace-DiGarbo

Lititz