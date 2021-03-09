Republicans generally believe granting the wealthy more money and the freedom to pursue their own ends will benefit everyone. That theory continues to persist, even knowing that about 43% of Americans live at or below the poverty line.

We all know that Pennsylvania’s minimum wage of $7.25 per hour is not a living wage. Raising the minimum wage may cause some unemployment and/or increase inflation, but I believe there are far more positive reasons to increase it. A high percentage of the children who start life in families at the bottom level of income distribution remain there, which is more costly. There is also a high correlation between crime and low wages. Also, low wages can prevent good health care, resulting in lost working hours and creating a vicious cycle.

Plus, an increase in the minimum wage can help individuals to develop self-respect.

Since the first federal minimum of 25 cents per hour in 1938, there has always been some opposition from those who are financially secure.

Furthermore, the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is supported by taxpayers, is needed for those who lack an adequate wage. Some chief executives are paid millions while some of their employees need food stamps.

Those who have the skills should be paid accordingly, but there is good reason to question the disparity of those earning millions while knowing how low the minimum wage is.

Everyone is aware of all this. Nevertheless, many Republicans, some of whom are wealthy, are opposed to raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour — opposition that I believe is indefensible.

Larry R. Widdoss

Manor Township