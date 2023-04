Here we go. President Joe Biden’s going for it, even though 52% of Democrats do not want him to run again, according to a new national poll.

Seriously, isn’t four years of this doddering old sap long enough?

Four more years of Biden as president reminds me of a Bob Dylan song, sung by Joan Baez: “A hard rain’s a-gonna fall.” Yeah, a hard rain all right.

Gary Shaffer

East Petersburg