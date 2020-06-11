The protests generated by George Floyd’s death at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer have produced many calls for change. But how do we bring about the fundamental change needed?

LNP | LancasterOnline published an analysis by Ted Anthony of The Associated Press (“Many vie to tell splintered American story,” June 4) that described how disrespect for the different “stories” of America’s subcultures has contributed to a loss of national unity. The article rings true as we watch our black and brown citizens battle for change.

I propose four activities that address an important part of this need for change. They are derived from Anthony’s article and the cultural training activities of a major U.S. corporation for which I worked.

First, conduct mandatory cultural training from the top down in all national and local government departments to promote sensitivity to others’ stories.

Second, labor unions and other nongovernmental associations should also conduct such top-down training. Unions and many associations are the most powerful protectors of the status quo in this country. Instead, they must become part of the solution.

Third, make the training perpetual. The corporation with which I am familiar mandates this type of employee training yearly. The reasons should be obvious.

Fourth, this training must use as its fundamental premises the values for which America stands: the right to “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” as stated in our Declaration of Independence; and equal treatment under the law as our Pledge of Allegiance to the flag warrants: “with liberty and justice for all.”

Harley Barnes

Warwick Township