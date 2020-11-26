Occasionally, three veterans meet for breakfast at Kountry Kitchen in Manheim. On Sept. 17, we met and had a delicious breakfast and enjoyed being together.

When we finished, the waitress came and told us our breakfast had been paid for by an unidentified person. This was an unexpected surprise. We had no way to say “thanks.”

We hope the person responsible reads LNP | LancasterOnline to know it was very much appreciated.

Bob Hershock, Ed Krimmel and Bernie Shenk

Rapho Township