With a very important election only days away (on Nov. 8), I would like to cite just three reasons for casting my vote for the Democratic candidates.

The first two are Social Security and Medicare. It is no secret that congressional Republicans seem to have expressed a desire to eliminate these programs as we know them. They would instead privatize them. I feel this would be very detrimental to millions of retired people and people who are looking forward to retiring in the next decade.

I have heard many people say that these programs will run out of money anyway, but as long as there is positive job growth and low unemployment, I believe these programs will be solvent.

During most of President Barack Obama’s administration, we had both of the aforementioned — positive job growth and low unemployment. The same can be said of President Joe Biden’s term in office thus far.

It cannot be said of President Donald Trump’s regime. The economy tanked because, in my view, of his poor management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of adhering to the advice of scientists and medical professionals, Trump was at times advocating quack remedies.

The third reason for my vote is that I want to cast my ballot my way. I don’t want a would-be tyrant for governor who wants to tell a legally registered voter like myself that I have to re-register to exercise my right, privilege and my duty to cast a ballot for the people I choose to vote for.

Ronald E. Waugh

Columbia