3 questions for Smucker [letter]

Apr 20, 2022

Questions for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

— What are the "woke left" and "liberal" media?

— What are your Republican principles?

—When are you going to have a town hall meeting with your constituents?

Bill Middleton

New Holland