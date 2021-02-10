U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker:

For four years you were a model citizen of the fantasy world fabricated by “Captain Chaos.” On Jan. 6, the former president assembled from that world the “basket of deplorables” he had been summoning with lies since he lost the election. After they were made even more rabid by speeches from his co-conspirators, this seditious would-be dictator gave his army their direction: insurrection! Even after his failed attempt to steal the election from the rightful winner, you continued to support his most egregious lie by challenging Pennsylvania’s certified election results. You also seem to believe that an attempt to overthrow the government is not sufficient grounds for impeachment.

Question No. 1: What on earth would be grounds for impeachment, if not sedition?

Question No. 2: Do you condemn or support the traitors who reportedly gave reconnaissance tours to the insurrectionists?

Question No. 3: Now that the twit in chief’s favorite megaphone has been turned off, who will do your thinking for you?

Chuck Gaston

Manheim Township