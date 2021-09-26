President Joe Biden made a great speech touting “investing in the American people” and “building human infrastructure.” And he claims it’s essentially free to most Americans, since the rich and businesses will pay for it. Great speeches “promising” freebies are easy.

For clarity, let’s define what Biden means. “Free” means “without cost or payment.” You “invest” to achieve future benefits. And “infrastructure” is a foundation.

All of this seems good, no?

Well, let’s square reality against Biden’s promises.

First, are government freebies free? Of course not. I feel violated when my savings and retirement income are essentially taken from me by government and given to others (about 50% of whom do not pay income taxes). But $3.5 trillion of freebies when we are already deeply in debt? In my view, it’s pure insanity. No responsible household would ever attempt that spending plan.

Second, is there evidence freebies provide incentives to work? Yes, but to work less, not harder! Biden’s additional weekly $300 unemployment bonus seemingly motivated couch potatoes to stay on the couch. Why work when freebies pay more than your job?

Third, are human infrastructure freebies fair for society? In my opinion, no! My eight grandchildren attend college. Their parents pay for that. And we would also pay for free college for others, while also forcing us to pay off the student debts others accumulated.

The length available for this letter cannot outline what I view as all the evils Biden’s “human infrastructure investments” will create. In my view, socialist U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is driving this. Biden correctly says his $3.5 trillion proposal will fundamentally change our country. It will change us, because I believe it will destroy us. “Free” is a lie.

Bill Kleine

Pequea Township