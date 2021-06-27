As the Fourth of July approaches, I often wonder what our Founding Fathers would have thought if they could have envisioned the America of 2021. My guess is that they would have backed up and sailed back to England.

I believe that America is under attack by woke-mentality devotees, socialists and Marxists, and that their shared and radical agenda includes censoring the English language and indoctrinating the innocent. I believe they created an atmosphere of hate that has caused violence in our cities and heinous acts of violence against people of faith and our nation’s police.

Recently, several members of Congress verbally attacked one of our closest allies in the Middle East. Americans of all faiths should be repulsed by what I view as their blatant antisemitic behavior.

It is disturbing that these enemies of freedom get little or no press coverage. America’s most influential journalists appear reluctant to report the truth. Perhaps the pen is no longer mightier than the sword.

21st century malcontents lack the courage and patriotic fervor to confront and heal the things that may divide us. They would rather highlight the sins of the past than celebrate how far we have journeyed to correct our human frailties.

I believe that homegrown extremists have formed a “hate America” revolution and that they entice the vulnerable to pledge their allegiance to government control in order to change the face of freedom.

America’s history highlights the sacrifices made by patriots to keep freedom alive. To honor their memory, we must raise our voices and end this assault on our freedom. Happy birthday, America.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township