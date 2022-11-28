A little hesitation hangs in the air as the first presidential candidate announces for 2024. Do his party’s leaders care that he torched international relationships, mismanaged the COVID-19 pandemic or tried to overturn the 2020 election? Little evidence yet, except for a few leaks from behind closed doors.

His only problem is that he positioned himself squarely at the center of the expected red wave that quickly turned into a light pale pink mist. Politics usually has little mercy for losers.

Looking down the road, you would expect a crowded field for the out-of-power party’s presidential nomination. Unless party leaders step up and convince their electorate to refocus and move on, one person will take the Donald Trump vote and the rest will split the anti-Trump vote and we’ll get a replay of 2015-16.

There does seem to be mounting evidence that many of the party’s megadonors are ready to call 2018, 2020 and 2022 as three strikes and you are out. Can big donors do what party leaders fear to do?

Prior to the election, former New Jersey Republican Gov. Christine Todd Whitman mused that if the crazies won (many didn’t), maybe by 2024 the voters would realize that elections matter. There are still enough crazies out there that the next two years will be full of lessons that elections do have consequences.

Carlton Groff

Fulton Township