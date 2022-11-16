In the midterm elections, the red wave that threatened did not materialize. Our nation’s political center, bolstered by the young and by women, held. The prospect of a Republican-controlled Congress intent on imposing its will has been undone. We take a breath.

Perhaps we’ll listen and be steered truer to the Constitution. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney is imploring us to choose the road less traveled. By that he means politicians working together to solve the public’s problems. And not, as is the case now, the road strewn with infighting and endless investigations costing millions and not getting the people’s work done. Surely, he is not alone in that sentiment.

And while the issues of the economy (remember that abortion is an economic issue for women) and climate dominate our concerns, so also does the war in Ukraine. It seems to me to be trending nuclear, with no end in sight. I believe it’s one more unwinnable proxy war that will cost trillions in damage and rehabilitation.

The good news, in my view, is that many citizens support negotiations. Many right-leaning Republicans and left-leaning Democrats agree that this war needs to be limited and ended. President Joe Biden promised to end wars. I believe that a negotiated settlement based on Turkey’s plan from March could be the starting point.

Imagine “we the people” taking the road less traveled. Saying, in full voice: Negotiate an end to the Ukraine war.

Politicians will take the first steps to end war and the threat of global warming when they know enough of us will vote for it.

JanStephen Cavanaugh

West Hempfield Township