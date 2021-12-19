In the main, LNP | LancasterOnline serves us very well. It is a better paper by content and appearance than many papers serving much larger populations.

But here is an observation the editors might do well to ponder. Of the 21 stories listed as the top stories in 2021 (“We want to know your top stories on LNP | LancasterOnline from 2021”), all but one would come under the heading “Something went wrong.”

That starts the day with gloom. How about a little more joy, starting with the approaching Christmas season?

Edgar Stoesz

Akron