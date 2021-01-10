The year 2020 has been a year that I will choose to forget. America is still at war with a deadly virus that entered our country without a passport and created havoc, sorrow and uncertainty from coast to coast.

In the midst of the chaos created by COVID-19, we were inundated by tabloid-style news coverage of President Donald Trump. Some Democrats called the president a xenophobe when he quickly stopped most air travel between China and America. These same hypocrites then blamed him for the pandemic.

Self-absorbed journalists were seemingly so desperate to destroy Trump that they constantly printed salacious articles filled with unnamed sources and malicious innuendo. Their self-absorbed journalistic egos were, in my view, more intent on covering Trump’s daily caloric intake than reporting on the unpatriotic activists who looted and burned our cities and destroyed the livelihoods of hardworking Americans.

I feel fortunate to live in a country where all political views are heard and where all lives, including the unborn, do matter. Lancastrians are grateful for our law enforcement community that keeps us safe and for our churches that give us the strength to endure the chaos.

COVID-19 has changed America. Familiar faces are no longer there. Masks cover the smiles of our loved ones, and social distancing keeps families apart at a time when everyone really needs a good hug.

We must now be stronger than our fears. Let us pray that the new year brings good health and happiness to all Americans.

Kathy E. Hondares

East Lampeter Township