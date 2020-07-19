Are we living in 2020, or are we back in the 1960s? Many are afraid to talk about politics, especially if our politics differ from others. We have a right to support whom we want and to express our feelings openly.

Back in 1967, I took a plane from Bien Hoa, Vietnam, to Maguire Air Force base, near Trenton, New Jersey. I had just finished a one-year tour serving America in the jungles and rice paddies of South Vietnam. When I got off the plane, I quickly found out that even mentioning where I had been or what I had done could be dangerous. Just imagine what that felt like! Quite frankly, I feel like that again.

If we want a safe, secure and strong America, we have a right to support people who stand for that. If we want to adhere to our Constitution, the Ten Commandments and respect for our history, we have a right to do that as well. If we value the sanctity of human life and support leaders who also believe in that right, we should be able to support them as well.

Millions of Americans — men and women of all races, colors and creeds —\!q sacrificed everything fighting for the freedoms to which we all are entitled by virtue of our citizenship. Many of us value and respect law and order and value those who provide it to us every day. When we see the core values of our country threatened by some attempting to rewrite our history, that is unacceptable to many of us.

As has been said, “For those who fought for it, freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.”

Gary M. Levinson

Lancaster Township