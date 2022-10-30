Prior to the 2020 election, I wrote a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline predicting a Donald Trump loss (and his eventual “removal” from office), the formation of a media company (now called Truth Social) and an eventual fracturing of the GOP in the form of a third party (“Trump presence is here to stay,” Oct. 18, 2020).

The last prediction did not officially come to fruition yet, but MAGA is its own distinct entity, embraced by the GOP.

This is what happens when you put all of your energy and focus around one person — you also need to live and own that person’s policies.

Every candidate Trump endorses, regardless of the candidate’s policies and qualifications, is a candidate that the party is forced to rally around.

Many conservatives thought David McCormick was a better pick than Mehmet Oz in the U.S. Senate primary and that Lou Barletta was a better pick than Doug Mastriano in the gubernatorial primary.

Mastriano embraces the Big Lie, remains an election denier and will likely act like Trump following this election.

This is simply the sad situation in which we live, ever since the 2020 election that Trump knew he lost. Trump spun conspiracies, and candidates he endorses will likely do the same. This is what happens when you embrace authoritarian populism and a cult of personality.

Most people in the country believe we are going in the wrong direction, but for completely different reasons. I was born in the 1970s, but I’ve never seen us more politically polarized. And buckle up, because forecasts and studies among groups like the Lincoln Project are predicting this debacle will last for more than a decade. Hopefully there will be enough cooler heads to prevail to keep our democracy intact.

It’s to be determined, day by day!

Phil Lapp

West Lampeter Township